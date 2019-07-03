CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Reaches $50.80 52-Week High; Barings Bdc (BBDC) Shorts Lowered By 17.46%

The stock of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) hit a new 52-week high and has $53.34 target or 5.00% above today’s $50.80 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.17B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $53.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $258.60 million more. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 163,113 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer

Barings Bdc Inc (NYSE:BBDC) had a decrease of 17.46% in short interest. BBDC’s SI was 409,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.46% from 495,900 shares previously. With 138,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Barings Bdc Inc (NYSE:BBDC)’s short sellers to cover BBDC’s short positions. The SI to Barings Bdc Inc’s float is 0.82%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 60,282 shares traded. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has risen 5.65% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CVR Energy had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVR Energy, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Il has 0.02% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 7,570 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 13 shares. Hennessy Advsrs owns 149,726 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 24,479 shares. 26,729 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,534 shares. James Invest Research invested in 0.05% or 17,395 shares. Petrus Lta holds 6,682 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 5,398 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 50,390 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 2,383 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.05% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). 16,257 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. 34,200 are owned by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership.

