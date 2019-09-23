CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Reaches $44.55 After 7.00% Down Move; Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stake by 65.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s stock rose 22.40%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 470,077 shares with $8.56M value, down from 1.36 million last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima now has $3.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 269,848 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO

The stock of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 143,756 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Intends to Commence Offering to Exchange for Up to 37.2 Million Units of CVR Refining; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.48B company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $41.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CVI worth $313.53 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 79,100 were accumulated by British Columbia Mngmt Corp. Art Advsrs Lc holds 16,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 107,675 shares stake. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation holds 0% or 72,910 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 2,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,541 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 7.28 million shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 617,313 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 14,510 shares. Schroder Investment Management has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 52,674 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.48M for 2.56 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CVR Energy, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 92.61 million shares or 1.87% more from 90.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 196,171 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 1.82 million shares. Yorktown & Rech holds 0.23% or 12,100 shares. Century holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 1.36M shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 12,420 shares. 25,138 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) or 18,665 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.49% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 15,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 13 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 452,791 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Ajo Lp holds 6,830 shares.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.48 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 10.98 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.