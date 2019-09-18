CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of CVR Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.03% of CVR Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CVR Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy Inc. 0.00% 23.20% 7.00% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CVR Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy Inc. N/A 45 13.56 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

CVR Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio CVR Energy Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CVR Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.38 2.36 2.66

With average target price of $48, CVR Energy Inc. has a potential upside of 9.84%. The potential upside of the competitors is 43.29%. Given CVR Energy Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CVR Energy Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CVR Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVR Energy Inc. -3.12% 6.14% 18.59% 32.44% 35.97% 53.92% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year CVR Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

CVR Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, CVR Energy Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. CVR Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CVR Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that CVR Energy Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CVR Energy Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CVR Energy Inc.’s competitors beat CVR Energy Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LPÂ’s refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.