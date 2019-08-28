Cvr Energy (CVI) Stock Value Rose While Advisors Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Knott David M Has Decreased Its Stake

Knott David M decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 218,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 363,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 23.03M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc. (CVI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 40,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 616,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39 million, down from 656,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 313,250 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO; 14/03/2018 SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY REPORTS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXCHANGE OFFER; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – PURPOSE OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR CVR ENERGY IS TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP OF CVR REFINING; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 60,000 shares to 390,000 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

