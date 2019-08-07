Cvr Energy (CVI) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Winfield Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $419,445

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 12.45 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 12,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 157,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 169,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 178,570 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 14/03/2018 SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy: Value of the Exchange Offer Is $27.63 Per Common Unit; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

