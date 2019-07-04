Cvr Energy (CVI) Share Price Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped Its Stake; Holder Mackay Shields Boosted Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 272.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 48,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 17,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 170,040 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC CVI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 22,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,454 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98 million, up from 118,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 149,872 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 5,918 shares to 265,712 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 39,721 shares to 3,365 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

