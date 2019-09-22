Cvr Energy (CVI) Holding Maintained by Brookstone Capital Management; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Upped Position by $1.76 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, up from 61,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 294.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 42,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 57,132 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 14,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 672,299 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Intends to Commence Offering to Exchange for Up to 37.2 Million Units of CVR Refining; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,830 shares to 195,860 shares, valued at $57.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,239 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

