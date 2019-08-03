CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV)’s Financial Results Comparing With AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.28 N/A -1.21 0.00 AZZ Inc. 45 1.22 N/A 2.13 21.88

Table 1 highlights CVD Equipment Corporation and AZZ Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CVD Equipment Corporation and AZZ Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6% AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

CVD Equipment Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. From a competition point of view, AZZ Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CVD Equipment Corporation are 3.9 and 3.5. Competitively, AZZ Inc. has 2.9 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CVD Equipment Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AZZ Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of AZZ Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares. Competitively, AZZ Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41% AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41%

For the past year CVD Equipment Corporation was less bullish than AZZ Inc.

Summary

AZZ Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CVD Equipment Corporation.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.