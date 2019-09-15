CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) Contrasting side by side

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.36 N/A -1.21 0.00 SPX Corporation 35 1.19 N/A 1.47 23.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CVD Equipment Corporation and SPX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

CVD Equipment Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. SPX Corporation’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CVD Equipment Corporation are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor SPX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. CVD Equipment Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SPX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CVD Equipment Corporation and SPX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 90.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41% SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6%

For the past year CVD Equipment Corporation has weaker performance than SPX Corporation

Summary

SPX Corporation beats CVD Equipment Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.