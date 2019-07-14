CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CVD Equipment Corporation has 14.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CVD Equipment Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.30% -3.00% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CVD Equipment Corporation and its peers'

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CVD Equipment Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 67.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CVD Equipment Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year CVD Equipment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

CVD Equipment Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation's rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that CVD Equipment Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CVD Equipment Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CVD Equipment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CVD Equipment Corporation’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors CVD Equipment Corporation.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.