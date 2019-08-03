CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial Corp. 22 6.28 N/A 1.25 17.66 Heritage Commerce Corp 13 3.69 N/A 0.89 13.96

Demonstrates CVB Financial Corp. and Heritage Commerce Corp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and earnings than CVB Financial Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CVB Financial Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Heritage Commerce Corp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CVB Financial Corp. and Heritage Commerce Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

CVB Financial Corp. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Heritage Commerce Corp on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CVB Financial Corp. and Heritage Commerce Corp are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 75% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp. shares. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce Corp has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08%

For the past year CVB Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Heritage Commerce Corp

Summary

CVB Financial Corp. beats Heritage Commerce Corp on 8 of the 9 factors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.