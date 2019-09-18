CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.52 N/A 1.25 17.66 Preferred Bank 48 5.08 N/A 4.95 10.95

In table 1 we can see CVB Financial Corp. and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Preferred Bank seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CVB Financial Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CVB Financial Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CVB Financial Corp. and Preferred Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4% Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

CVB Financial Corp. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Preferred Bank on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CVB Financial Corp. and Preferred Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Preferred Bank is $54, which is potential 2.74% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.6% of CVB Financial Corp. shares and 78.5% of Preferred Bank shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Preferred Bank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8% Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01%

For the past year CVB Financial Corp. was less bullish than Preferred Bank.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats on 8 of the 10 factors CVB Financial Corp.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.