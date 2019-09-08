CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.16 N/A 1.25 17.66 Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 3.35 N/A 1.62 12.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CVB Financial Corp. and Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to CVB Financial Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CVB Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Central Valley Community Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CVB Financial Corp. and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4% Central Valley Community Bancorp 0.00% 9.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

CVB Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Central Valley Community Bancorp is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CVB Financial Corp. and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s potential upside is 10.72% and its consensus target price is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.6% of CVB Financial Corp. shares and 48.8% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares. CVB Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.7% of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8% Central Valley Community Bancorp -2.72% -3.27% 3.6% 4.7% -1.33% 9.86%

For the past year CVB Financial Corp. was less bullish than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.