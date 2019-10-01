CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 26.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. CVBF’s profit would be $53.26 million giving it 13.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, CVB Financial Corp.’s analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 516,812 shares traded. CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has declined 6.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CVBF News: 21/03/2018 – CVB Financial Corp. Announces 114th Consecutive Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVB Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVBF); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 29/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW EUROPEAN RMBS CRITERIA HAS NOT RESULTED IN NEGATIVE RATING ACTIONS ON ITALIAN CVB AND RMBS TRANSACTIONS; 18/04/2018 – CVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 32C, EST. 30C; 10/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB unveils new travel planner, magazine for Kanawha Valley tourists; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Community Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CVB Financial Corp; 29/05/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS Unaffected By Implementation Of European RMBS Criteria; 09/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB executive `encouraged’ by plans to build hotel at former Sears site; 16/04/2018 – Detroit Metro CVB Launches New Restaurant-Focused YouTube Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding firm for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $5,030 activity. Shares for $5,030 were bought by Oswalt Hal W.

