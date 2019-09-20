Cutter & Company Brokerage Raised Its Mosaic Company (MOS) Position by $506,800; Zebra Capital Management Has Increased Holding in The Michaels Companies Ir (MIK) as Share Price Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 20,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 96,249 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 75,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 5.96M shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc Ir (MIK) by 290.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 80,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 108,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $941,000, up from 27,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Michaels Companies Inc Ir for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 5.18 million shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold MIK shares while 68 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 170.44 million shares or 4.50% less from 178.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Invest Tr (NYSE:PMT) by 23,055 shares to 18,090 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Communicatons Inc Co (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,626 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc Com St (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of stock or 12,998 shares. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. 2,360 shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T, worth $49,902 on Tuesday, September 10.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 7,674 shares to 12,019 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,968 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).