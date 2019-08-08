Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lifted Its Walmart (WMT) Position; Wd-40 Company (WDFC) Shorts Lowered By 2.67%

Wd-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) had a decrease of 2.67% in short interest. WDFC’s SI was 2.00 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.67% from 2.06 million shares previously. With 108,900 avg volume, 18 days are for Wd-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s short sellers to cover WDFC’s short positions. The SI to Wd-40 Company’s float is 14.7%. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 106,344 shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.)

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 884.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc acquired 93,895 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)'s stock rose 8.90%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 104,514 shares with $10.19 million value, up from 10,619 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $319.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 5.53 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500.

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Friday, February 22. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.7% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11,544 shares. Cap Advsrs Incorporated Ok stated it has 4,775 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust Advsrs owns 29,899 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Co invested in 104,952 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt invested in 8,734 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.65% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 451,956 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.45% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 16,705 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 3,578 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 26,215 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,892 shares. Waratah reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 50,000 are held by Rbf Ltd Co. Caxton Assoc LP owns 6,767 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WD-40 Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Llc reported 0.01% stake. Td Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,777 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 13,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.04% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 730 shares stake. Cobblestone Advisors Lc New York accumulated 52,240 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 16,236 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 2,949 shares. Sei Investments Co accumulated 0% or 4,717 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 9,446 shares. Oarsman Capital holds 0.14% or 1,785 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd stated it has 34 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,426 are owned by Coldstream Cap Mgmt. Private Advisor Group Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. It has a 37.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name.