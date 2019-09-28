Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding By $591,090; Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Shorts Increased By 10.34%

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) had an increase of 10.34% in short interest. VSI’s SI was 6.55M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.34% from 5.94M shares previously. With 561,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI)’s short sellers to cover VSI’s short positions. The SI to Vitamin Shoppe Inc’s float is 33.6%. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 219,052 shares traded. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has declined 44.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VSI News: 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Says Galgano Leaving to Take a Position at Another Company; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe: Himanshu H. Shah, Sing Wang and Melvin L. Keating Will Join Board Immediately; 19/03/2018 – Vintage Capital’s Brian R. Kahn Sends Vitamin Shoppe Letter Nominating 10 Director Candidates; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Completes Sale of Nutri-Force for Net Proceeds of About $15M; 18/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – BILL WAFFORD WILL BE NAMED EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vitamin Shoppe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSI); 29/03/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE SAYS REPURCHASE FUNDED THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER CO’S REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE TO NAME NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – The Vitamin Shoppe Debuts Wellness Council of Industry Experts

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 110.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc acquired 6,954 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 13,260 shares with $1.14M value, up from 6,306 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $34.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.69 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract maker of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $159.86 million. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

