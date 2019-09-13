Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lowered Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $41.66 Million; Vision Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Amgen Com (AMGN)

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 201.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 16,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,942 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 7,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $194. About 4.45 million shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 368,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 372,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 2.41 million shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 181,910 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt. Capital Counsel owns 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,330 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 671,624 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd accumulated 40,207 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP has 2,086 shares. Meridian Counsel has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,344 shares. Goelzer Management owns 1,858 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Limited Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.04 million shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) accumulated 2,646 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management reported 1,898 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association holds 0.36% or 778,386 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20,272 shares to 96,249 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $416.97 million for 34.18 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 19,946 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 13,158 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Natixis Advsr LP has 0.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Callahan Ltd holds 6,450 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 11,787 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 11,441 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 8,835 shares. Polen Mgmt Ltd Com, Florida-based fund reported 10.19M shares. Harding Loevner LP invested in 0% or 380 shares. Profund Advsr Llc holds 20,577 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset owns 67,807 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 0.28% or 30,659 shares. 4,989 were reported by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Great Lakes Advsr accumulated 74,085 shares.