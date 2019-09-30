Cutter & Company Brokerage Trimmed Its Holding in Fmc New (FMC) as Market Valuation Rose; Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Ormat Technologies (ORA) Holding by $1.02 Million as Shares Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 125,625 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 10/04/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – Ormat Announces Closing of $33.4 Million Partnership Transaction for Tungsten Mountain Geothermal Power Plant; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (FMC) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 48,212 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 59,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 1.17M shares traded or 33.74% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,999 shares to 92,481 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.