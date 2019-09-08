Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Holding in Aqua America (WTR); Trust Co Of Vermont Boosted Its Stake in Enbridge (ENB) as Stock Price Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 153,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 140,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 827,983 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 26,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 384,906 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 358,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 3.03M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stellar Dividend Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,020 shares to 61,494 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 48,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,836 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

