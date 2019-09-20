Cutter & Company Brokerage Lowered Walmart (WMT) Holding by $9.77 Million; Stock Rose; Callaway Golf Co Com (ELY) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $1.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co Com (ELY) by 227.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 259,998 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 84.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 88,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 104,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 2.18M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 12/05/2018 – Walmart says Flipkart could go public in as early as four years – filing; 09/05/2018 – Walmart takes control of Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TENCENT & TIGER GLOBAL WILL CONTINUE ON FLIPKART BOARD, JOINED BY NEW MEMBERS FROM WALMART; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited reported 2,662 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested in 0.16% or 5,241 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt Company accumulated 66,374 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Associated Banc stated it has 0.24% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Edgemoor Inv has 8,597 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Argent invested in 1.17% or 104,157 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Trust stated it has 17,895 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Limited Company stated it has 1.39% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 28,044 are owned by Beck Management Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.16% or 182,683 shares. Savant Lc reported 17,409 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,046 shares. Cim Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hemenway Trust Lc owns 2,640 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.04 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $316.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,954 shares to 13,260 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 218,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 24,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV).