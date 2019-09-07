Cutter & Company Brokerage Cut Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake by $413,140 as Share Value Rose; Sterling Investment Management Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $636,402

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.56. About 129,568 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI)

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.61M for 14.80 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,028 shares to 4,278 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 2,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 4,065 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 16,565 shares. M&T Bancshares owns 1,793 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 0% stake. Spitfire Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 34,929 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Kennedy Capital invested in 53,470 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 1,147 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 7,800 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 271,490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 6,144 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 5,999 shares stake. Us Bank De invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,276 are owned by Cim Mangement Inc. Trust Communication Of Vermont owns 94,861 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 2,775 shares. Schulhoff & holds 2.53% or 38,475 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clearbridge Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 76 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Advsr invested in 0.71% or 18,941 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 26,008 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 3,492 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc owns 1.26M shares for 6.63% of their portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,091 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 17,281 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has 614,803 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio.