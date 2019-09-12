Cutter & Company Brokerage Lowered Its Stake in Fmc New (FMC) as Market Valuation Rose; Stephens Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Upped by $831,064

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (FMC) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 48,212 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 59,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 940,871 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 3,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 54,726 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.35M, up from 51,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $234.21. About 3.06M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan And Com accumulated 0.27% or 1,433 shares. Mcrae Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,600 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Provident Management has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lau Associate Llc invested in 9,550 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 638,539 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Barclays Plc invested in 0.29% or 1.92M shares. 47,948 are held by Capstone Invest Ltd Liability. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.71% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7.24M shares. Smith Moore & Com has 3,156 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na owns 8,850 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt stated it has 3,674 shares. 86,179 are owned by Creative Planning.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,201 shares to 8,618 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 65,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,372 shares, and cut its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $316.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,999 shares to 92,481 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 518,897 shares. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Advisor Prns Lc owns 2,980 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 129,555 shares. Peoples Ser Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 5,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 496,602 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 2.52M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont holds 34 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Ltd has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 8,005 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Llc reported 562,327 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. New York-based Glenview Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 5.62% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 543,680 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $107.08 million for 27.77 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.