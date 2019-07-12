Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Raised By $36.99 Million Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 12155.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc acquired 369,882 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 372,925 shares with $37.54M value, up from 3,043 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $54.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $113.12. About 941,567 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 125 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 109 cut down and sold their positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 109.69 million shares, down from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sprouts Farmers Market Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 84 Increased: 78 New Position: 47.

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SFM’s profit will be $36.65 million for 15.13 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for 353,900 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors owns 829,030 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has 1.61% invested in the company for 874,563 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Investments Llc Oh has invested 1.31% in the stock. Agf Investments America Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 129,851 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 759,269 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SFM) ROE Of 27%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Sprouts Farmers Market Ever Thrive? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,298 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 6,978 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 69,995 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,968 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 154,068 shares. Brown Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 245 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 454 shares. Motco invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 3,485 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0.13% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 484,421 shares. Security National reported 1,750 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 0.14% or 376,216 shares. 25,773 were accumulated by Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited. Lee Danner And Bass reported 0.59% stake.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Downgrades Veterinary Medicine Maker Zoetis On Valuation – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marshall Waceâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.