Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Shorts at Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Lowered By 2.27%

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 39.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 15,232 shares with $822,000 value, down from 25,009 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $219.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93 million shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) had a decrease of 2.27% in short interest. KNSL’s SI was 848,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.27% from 868,200 shares previously. With 87,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s short sellers to cover KNSL’s short positions. The SI to Kinsale Capital Group Inc’s float is 4.34%. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.03. About 176,169 shares traded or 69.08% up from the average. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has risen 53.61% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSL News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums $63.8M; 19/04/2018 DJ Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNSL); 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Declares Dividend of 7c; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Rev $50.1M; 31/05/2018 – A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Atlanta Capital Company L L Buys 2.2% of Kinsale Capital

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. It has a 40.94 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive.