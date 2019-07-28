Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $301,455; Shares Rose; Northcoast Asset Management Increased Its Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stake by $3.90 Million

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,722 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 19,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 325.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 39,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 12,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 2.90 million shares traded or 58.61% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edmp stated it has 7.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lvw Lc invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company owns 38,969 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 55,238 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 16,568 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Halsey Associate Ct has 136,657 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio. Legacy Private invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Point Tru & Financial N A has 1.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,049 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 131,991 shares. West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 73,447 shares. Mount Vernon Md holds 8.3% or 28,629 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northcoast Asset Ltd holds 127,256 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd has 0.06% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,033 shares stake. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.06% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 423,351 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 16,380 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 588,598 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 0.22% or 28,572 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hexavest invested in 0% or 3,152 shares. Gemmer Asset holds 99 shares. Hbk Lp holds 254,000 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.22% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com reported 297 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 326,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westpac Corp accumulated 0% or 8,739 shares.