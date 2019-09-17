Cutter & Company Brokerage Cut Fmc New (FMC) Stake by $937,588; Share Value Rose; Sb Financial (SBFG) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Lifted Holding by $692,224 as Share Price Declined

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 43,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 185,003 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 141,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 3,225 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (FMC) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 48,212 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 59,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 333,870 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.34M for 28.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,999 shares to 92,481 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 17,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stay Long FMC: Forget Lithium, Crop Protection Is Where It’s At – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 7,633 were reported by First Allied Advisory Svcs. 2.52 million are held by Northern Trust Corp. Swiss Bank holds 432,336 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 32,511 shares. Washington Cap, a Washington-based fund reported 25,785 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, M&T Bank has 0.06% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Westpac Corp owns 10,559 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 23,612 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.11% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 69,887 shares. Carroll Fincl holds 0.01% or 957 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx has 4,538 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,084 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 161,000 are held by Punch Associates Inv Management. Denali Limited Liability has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 6,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutler Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,003 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.34% or 213,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 308,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has 33,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Ejf Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 629,151 shares. Zpr Invest Management reported 32,513 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 73,962 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 53 shares. Blackrock accumulated 8,456 shares.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $68,888 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $26,985 was bought by CARTER GEORGE W. Shares for $6,198 were bought by HELBERG TOM R. $8,040 worth of stock was bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G on Thursday, August 15.

Another recent and important SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019.