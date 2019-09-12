Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Its Mccormick Co (MKC) Position; Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Holding

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 2,360 shares as J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)’s stock rose 17.21%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 239,180 shares with $38.50M value, down from 241,540 last quarter. J & J Snack Foods now has $3.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.95. About 3,959 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased Mccormick Co Inc (MKC) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 2,988 shares as Mccormick Co Inc (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 32,968 shares with $5.11M value, down from 35,956 last quarter. Mccormick Co Inc now has $21.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $159.21. About 46,254 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.45 million for 30.85 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Company has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -7.25% below currents $159.21 stock price. McCormick & Company had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $150 target.

