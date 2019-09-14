Cutter & Company Brokerage Increased Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) as Market Valuation Declined; Osmium Partners Position In Franklin Covey Co (FC) Was Has Lifted

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 100.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 201,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 401,453 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 31,049 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 110.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 6,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32 million shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 17,949 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 363,223 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.2% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 22,008 shares. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 75,407 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 16,610 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.11% or 80,465 shares. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 3,105 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Company stated it has 5,950 shares. 3,380 are held by Private Trust Na. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.07% or 279,807 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.27% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,936 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corp invested in 16,050 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 7,674 shares to 12,019 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH) by 2,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,338 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).