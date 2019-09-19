Cutter & Company Brokerage Holding in Wabtec (WAB) Has Upped by $363,946; Opaleye Management Position in Codexis (CDXS) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 258,249 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 870,482 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $481,616 activity. NICOLS JOHN J also bought $133,000 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Ltd Liability Company holds 48,805 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 14,465 shares. Financial Architects Inc owns 10,874 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 22,201 are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Farallon Cap Limited Com reported 1.25 million shares. American Int Gp holds 0% or 33,616 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested in 0% or 57,977 shares. First Light Asset Management Lc reported 1.21M shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 43,952 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited has 0.09% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Baillie Gifford accumulated 0.06% or 3.20 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 293,682 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 55,024 shares.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 25,000 shares to 535,000 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Mgmt Gp Ltd holds 0.32% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 11,541 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tcw Gp reported 14,252 shares stake. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated reported 25,282 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 358 shares. Rampart Investment Management Co Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Optimum Inv Advisors reported 77 shares. Private Advisor Gru Llc stated it has 11,611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Service has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,119 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 8,883 shares. 1,814 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Loomis Sayles LP owns 143,039 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,212 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).