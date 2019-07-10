Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Raised Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding; Old Republic International (ORI)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 158 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 124 decreased and sold stock positions in Old Republic International Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 217.43 million shares, down from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Old Republic International Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 103 Increased: 110 New Position: 48.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 10.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc acquired 31,180 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 319,308 shares with $6.39M value, up from 288,128 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $48.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 6.90 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 1.03 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 4.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ORI’s profit will be $136.33M for 12.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation for 398,574 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 93,226 shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 3.31% invested in the company for 295,673 shares. The New York-based Hamlin Capital Management Llc has invested 3.18% in the stock. Alleghany Corp De, a New York-based fund reported 3.08 million shares.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.24% or 10,600 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 15,540 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Comm Bank owns 75,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 213 are owned by Central Bancorporation. John G Ullman And Inc holds 123,700 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 29,113 shares. 10 has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eagle Advsrs Limited Com invested 4.47% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 85,113 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Viking Fund Ltd Liability Com owns 675,000 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 182,320 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Tru Lta has 4.59% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). D E Shaw And has invested 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Menta Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.31% or 35,000 shares.

