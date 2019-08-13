Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Nwi Management LP Has Upped By $28.00 Million Its Microsoft (CRM) Stake

Nwi Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (CRM) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp acquired 200,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 450,000 shares with $63.18 million value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $123.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 4.39 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 39.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc analyzed 9,777 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)'s stock declined 0.32%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 15,232 shares with $822,000 value, down from 25,009 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $220.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) stake by 12,995 shares to 153,588 valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,810 shares and now owns 17,300 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 38,029 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.20M shares. Maryland Capital Management owns 87,456 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Miller Mgmt LP holds 0.32% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc holds 36,898 shares. Acg Wealth reported 122,486 shares stake. Freestone Limited Liability Company stated it has 160,188 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 51,695 shares. Blue Cap has invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.37% or 339,433 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc owns 114,790 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And stated it has 2.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). John G Ullman And Assocs Inc holds 0.24% or 24,100 shares. Olstein Mngmt Lp has 157,963 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Monday, February 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $189 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness on Monday, March 4.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $889,967 activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $18,169. $1.59M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was made by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP owns 1.86% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 398,014 shares. Prudential has 711,306 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Iberiabank invested in 0.86% or 47,076 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.41% or 982,733 shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,275 shares. Stearns Fincl Service Group Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,445 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 21,910 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 18,800 are held by Andra Ap. S&Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,898 shares. 6,957 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Co invested in 354,224 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 2.39 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Castleark Lc stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7.44 million shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 1.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 109,527 shares.

Nwi Management Lp decreased T (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 30,000 shares to 810,000 valued at $55.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) stake by 750,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.