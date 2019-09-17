Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Trimmed Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holding By $711,094; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Badger Meter Com (BMI) Holding By $438,547

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) stake by 71.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 37,426 shares as Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA)’s stock rose 5.68%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 14,602 shares with $288,000 value, down from 52,028 last quarter. Sabra Health Care Reit now has $4.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.05 million shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) stake by 45.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,433 shares as Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI)’s stock declined 4.00%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 8,811 shares with $526,000 value, down from 16,244 last quarter. Badger Meter Inc Com now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 140,351 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) stake by 10,010 shares to 50,549 valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,139 shares and now owns 31,704 shares. Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) was raised too.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 31.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.