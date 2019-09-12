Cutter & Company Brokerage Increased Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Valuation Declined While Mountain Lake Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.34M, up from 508,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 549,965 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 55,171 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity.