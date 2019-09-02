Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Its Holding in Valmont Inds (VMI) by $413,140 as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Spinnaker Trust Trimmed Its Holding by $514,215

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 93,235 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,330 shares to 18,926 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.62M for 14.48 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 15,058 shares to 32,238 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings.