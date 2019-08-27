Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $518,181; Maui Land & Pineapple Company (MLP) Shorts Raised By 2.18%

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 39.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 15,232 shares with $822,000 value, down from 25,009 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $201.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc (NYSE:MLP) had an increase of 2.18% in short interest. MLP’s SI was 201,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.18% from 197,400 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 27 days are for Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc (NYSE:MLP)’s short sellers to cover MLP’s short positions. The SI to Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc’s float is 3.07%. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 5,198 shares traded. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) has declined 8.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLP News: 15/03/2018 – Maui Jim Creates Two Lenses for Optical Collection; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 25/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: EXCLUSIVE: Ex-cop files lawsuit against Maui Police Department claiming disability discrimination; 17/04/2018 – PetersenDean Hawaii LLC Acquires Maui Roofing Inc; 02/04/2018 – Maui Wowi Debuts Dairy-Free Tropical Fruit Smoothie This Spring; 06/03/2018 Barnes & Noble Announces Temporary Location to Open at Maui Marketplace on March 12; 15/05/2018 – County of Maui Selects Array Networks Virtual Application Delivery Controllers to Optimize Centralized Geographic Information Systems; 13/03/2018 – On Location: Off the Grid, on Maui; 20/04/2018 – DJ Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLP); 07/03/2018 – Maui News: Bookstore makes a move to Kahului as it searches for a permanent home

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $200.86 million. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. It has a 260 P/E ratio. The firm operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities divisions.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) stake by 14,460 shares to 96,446 valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) stake by 12,995 shares and now owns 153,588 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.31% above currents $47.1 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target.

