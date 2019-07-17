Cutter & Company Brokerage Lowered Its Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake by $413,140 as Valuation Declined; Investec Asset Management LTD Increased Its Moody’s (MCO) Stake by $8.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 14,045 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 45,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.30 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.39. About 65,525 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Mosinee School District, Wi’s Go Bonds; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON CHINA JVS – DO NOT BELIEVE JVS WILL FACE SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES FROM FULLY FOREIGN-OWNED VENTURES OVER MEDIUM TERM; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Downgraded Kearny Sd, Nj’s Go Rating To A2 From A1; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Merlin’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes Of Gsms 2017-GS5; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A B3 Cfr And Stable Outlook To Gi Revelation Acquisition Llc; Rates Lbo Financing; 21/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Pakistan’s Credit Profile Balances Robust Growth Against High Government Debt, Fragile External Payments Position; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Turkish Covered Bond Ratings; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ozlm Xx, Ltd; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bbva’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 113,441 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $272.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 96,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,190 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,311 were accumulated by Kornitzer Management Ks. 44,037 were accumulated by Axa. Park Natl Corp Oh invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Markel Corporation reported 0.61% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 972,380 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Amp Capital Limited accumulated 60,251 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 594,287 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 9,715 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.07% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13 shares. Btim holds 3,705 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares to 15,593 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.95M for 14.26 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 144,244 are held by Robecosam Ag. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated holds 0.18% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Ser holds 0% or 7,423 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 0% or 41,361 shares. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 195,144 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Co invested 0.45% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 9,649 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 47,177 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 55,775 shares. Shell Asset owns 3,622 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 43,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

