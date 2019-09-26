Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake; HANNAN METALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (HANNF) Shorts Down By 43.72%

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased Mosaic Company (MOS) stake by 26.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc acquired 20,272 shares as Mosaic Company (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 96,249 shares with $2.41 million value, up from 75,977 last quarter. Mosaic Company now has $7.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 114,982 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

HANNAN METALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HANNF) had a decrease of 43.72% in short interest. HANNF’s SI was 10,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 43.72% from 18,300 shares previously. With 7,200 avg volume, 1 days are for HANNAN METALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HANNF)’s short sellers to cover HANNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.07 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd Company reported 1.73M shares stake. Sei owns 151,993 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% stake. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Georgia-based Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 590,636 shares. Oppenheimer And Co accumulated 23,954 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs holds 1.09M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% or 50,125 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 8,400 shares. Blair William & Il reported 19,521 shares stake. Robecosam Ag reported 0.02% stake. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 528,668 shares stake. 182,605 were reported by Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. The insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock or 2,089 shares. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought $49,902 worth of stock.

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.38 million. It holds 100% interest in 10 prospecting licenses in Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property located in County Clare, Ireland. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mitchell Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Hannan Metals Ltd. in January 2017.

