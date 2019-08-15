Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Boosted At T (T) Holding; Gulf Island Fabrication Has 2.28 Sentiment

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI) investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.01, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 41 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 18 reduced and sold stock positions in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 8.79 million shares, up from 8.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gulf Island Fabrication Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 17 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased At T Inc (T) stake by 26.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc acquired 16,484 shares as At T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 79,482 shares with $2.49M value, up from 62,998 last quarter. At T Inc now has $249.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 34.54M shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion

Kokino Llc holds 41.44% of its portfolio in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 226,432 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 144,829 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 184,823 shares.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for clients in the gas and oil, and marine industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $101.33 million. The firm fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the gas and oil industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It currently has negative earnings. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.75 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Firm reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grp holds 2.55 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Llc holds 0.45% or 347,037 shares. Front Barnett Limited Com holds 0.05% or 9,656 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Communications Ltd holds 0.75% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,300 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Corporation has 0.67% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 532,000 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Lc reported 58,084 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 0.29% or 5.95M shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 0.94% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,164 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Llc accumulated 17,451 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Amer National Tx owns 502,654 shares. Ledyard Bankshares has 0.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 76,204 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 1.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 5.60% above currents $34.09 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.