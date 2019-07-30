Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL); Guardian Investment Management Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Decreased by $531,907

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,722 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 19,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 3.32M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap World holds 233,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fosun holds 29,885 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hl Svcs Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 288,577 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 3.29% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 877,710 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 8,700 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv has invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sky Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Parkside National Bank & Trust & invested in 0.35% or 12,969 shares. Syntal Cap Lc reported 29,896 shares stake. Barbara Oil owns 15,000 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.14% or 479,401 shares. Everence Cap Management reported 0.7% stake. Logan Mngmt owns 72,358 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 4,563 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Grp Inc Inc reported 29,645 shares. 93,085 were accumulated by Martin Currie Ltd. Woodstock holds 62,646 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 66,617 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp has invested 8.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 994,415 shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.35% or 6.96M shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Intl Ca has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 61,778 were reported by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa holds 2,132 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,169 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 117,573 shares. Accredited Investors stated it has 57,252 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Forte Limited Liability Adv holds 90,923 shares or 6.22% of its portfolio.