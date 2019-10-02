Cutter & Company Brokerage Increases Holding in S&W Seed Co (SANW); First American Bank Has Trimmed Holding in United Health Group (UNH) by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Rose

First American Bank decreased its stake in United Health Group Incorporated (UNH) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 25,287 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, down from 29,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in United Health Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $218.79. About 1.26 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 1,105 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed Sees FY Rev $65M-$70M; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 7,674 shares to 12,019 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,687 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH).

More notable recent S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&W Seed Harvesting Stevia For Commercial Production – PR Newswire” on August 08, 2012, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron drops Anadarko takeover battle after Occidental raises bid – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffettâ€™s Annual Letter to Shareholders Is Packed Full of Wisdom for All of Us – Yahoo Finance” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HSBC Bank Canada First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “S&W Seed Company to Present at the LD Micro Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2011 – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 29, 2011.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.04, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold SANW shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 1.12% less from 24.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Run Capital Lp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company stated it has 99,250 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 18 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 68,000 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 11,410 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4,014 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage Inc holds 0.96% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 12,144 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old West Lc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 639,974 shares. Northern has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 6,027 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 199,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Ltd accumulated 43,500 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.51 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Apple Gets a Boost; UnitedHealth Has a Sick Day – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Humana, UNH downgraded on Medicare Advantage risk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Conagra Brands, HollyFrontier and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett reported 12,135 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited, Texas-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Btc Mngmt owns 0.7% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 17,627 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.42% or 31,886 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd owns 3,753 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora owns 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 170 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 165,889 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 1.86% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cutter Brokerage reported 0.1% stake. Colrain Cap Ltd Co holds 2,000 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. St James Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 3,890 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5.15% or 2.47 million shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Lc reported 4,680 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Limited has 0.82% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VFIAX) by 1,814 shares to 174,233 shares, valued at $47.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Funds by 12,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).