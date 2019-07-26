Cutter & Company Brokerage Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose While Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 82.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,142 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $199.05. About 338,755 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 8.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.29 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 8.04 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 398 shares. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,788 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.13% or 40,207 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.68% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 6,183 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Woodstock has invested 1.8% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 26,797 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bp Pcl accumulated 99,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.14% or 67,969 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47,300 shares to 288,900 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14,460 shares to 96,446 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Limited Liability Company owns 1.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 41,000 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 192,863 shares. Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 917,836 shares. 22,500 are held by Miller Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 179,975 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,519 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 43.69 million shares. Farr Miller & Washington Dc reported 13,558 shares stake. Argent Management Lc stated it has 288,475 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Dt Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 80,785 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boltwood Cap Mgmt owns 10,050 shares. First Bank Of Omaha has invested 2.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).