Cutter & Company Brokerage Raised Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Position; Duncker Streett & Company Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 1,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,841 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, up from 9,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $387.69. About 3.55M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 110.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 6,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 1.57M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $445.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,368 shares to 4,602 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,182 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Curbstone Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 2,650 shares. Roanoke Asset holds 27,186 shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bancorp holds 22,205 shares. Old Point Financial Svcs N A reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 150,049 shares. Condor Capital Management owns 7,240 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Ftb owns 5,563 shares. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability holds 638 shares. Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or owns 800 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability reported 17,460 shares stake. Winslow Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Numerixs Inv Technology has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tru Company Of Vermont holds 19,064 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,212 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).

