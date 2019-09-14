Cutter & Company Brokerage Position in S&W Seed Co (SANW) Raised by $436,516; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While One Capital Management Cut Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.53M market cap company. The stock increased 10.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 36,888 shares traded or 76.44% up from the average. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 17/04/2018 – S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN TO $70 MLN; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) by 16,315 shares to 337,331 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,988 shares to 32,968 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,270 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

