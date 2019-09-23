Cutter & Company Brokerage Increases Holding in At T (T); Diam Company LTD Increased Position in Essex Ppty Tr (ESS)

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 8,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 172,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.44M, up from 164,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $325.15. About 289,071 shares traded. ESex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,481 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 79,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 20.99 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,444 shares to 63,445 shares, valued at $17.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 4,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,639 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited accumulated 5,820 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ESex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Jefferies Gru Incorporated Limited reported 3,524 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 9,395 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in ESex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in ESex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 124 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Co owns 1,850 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Management LP holds 0.16% or 12,579 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 12,000 shares. 4,995 were reported by Rampart Invest Company. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ESex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.12% or 809 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ESex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 22,423 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 17,588 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer And Management accumulated 29,520 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 16,106 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 17.72M shares stake. King Luther Mngmt owns 3.77 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 3.36 million shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 9.05M shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,292 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 74,264 shares. Davis R M invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer Bankshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3,714 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Company holds 0.77% or 20,507 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Levin Capital Strategies LP accumulated 170,512 shares. Crow Point Partners Llc has 1.8% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

