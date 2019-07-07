Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lifted Stake in Ventas (VTR) as Share Value Declined; Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $969,035

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 4,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 45,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.79. About 1.12M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,386 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, down from 63,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 230,757 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 23,909 shares stake. Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 48,013 shares. 253,414 are owned by Qci Asset Management New York. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,396 shares. Jump Trading Llc owns 4,555 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 146 are owned by Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability holds 53,372 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% stake. Moors Cabot reported 5,300 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 16,039 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Alphamark Llc owns 6,750 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ftb holds 0% or 852 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 266,200 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.18% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4.30 million shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A had sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36 million.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,305 shares to 54,407 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).