Cutter & Company Brokerage Stake In S&W Seed Co (SANW) Was Boosted; Curbstone Financial Management Lowered Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) Holding by $322,335 as Stock Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 8,136 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c; 04/05/2018 – MENCAST HOLDINGS LTD – S&W PTE LTD TO DISPOSE OF S&W’S ENTIRE STAKE IN CHANGSHU HONGHUA EQUIPMENT CO, LTD; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN TO $70 MLN; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 47,836 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 53,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications (Vz) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 12,196 shares to 325,284 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (NYSE:CVX) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (M.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Verizon Still a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 225,351 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 9,693 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt reported 175 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 441,574 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Prtn LP accumulated 0.26% or 15,981 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company reported 5,722 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. James Research owns 464,884 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability reported 17,424 shares stake. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Com holds 1.26% or 119,398 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt reported 163,300 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, International Sarl has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). American Economic Planning Gru Inc Inc Adv reported 5,323 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Gp Llc holds 6,209 shares. 520,026 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors – PR Newswire” published on April 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “S&W Seed Trying To Restructure, But Liquidity Looms As A Threat – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018. More interesting news about S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffettâ€™s Annual Letter to Shareholders Is Packed Full of Wisdom for All of Us – Yahoo Finance” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: May 24, 2019.