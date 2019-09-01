Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lifted Its Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) as Stock Rose; Core (CORE) Share Price Rose While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lowered by $355,015 Its Holding

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 155,109 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 12155.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 369,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 372,925 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54 million, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares to 535,640 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 11,491 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 315,024 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 1,312 shares. 11,070 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 30,572 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 80,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.17% or 11,047 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century holds 210,216 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corp reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial owns 348,316 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 20 shares. Moreover, Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 156,841 shares. Matarin Limited Liability Company has 56,717 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

