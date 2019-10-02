Cutter & Company Brokerage Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) Boosted by $591,090 as Share Value Declined; Columbia Pacific Advisors Holding in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Boosted by $2.28 Million

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 242.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 119,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 169,250 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 49,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 4.06 million shares traded or 48.92% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 110.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 6,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 1.83M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $29.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc Cl A Com (SKH) by 696,100 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. $39,880 worth of stock was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

