Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lowered Its Valmont Inds (VMI) Position by $413,140 as Shares Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Bell State Bank & Trust Cut Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $128.41. About 62,735 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 17,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 59,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 76,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 13.97M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 66,234 shares to 311,782 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.21% or 270,320 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 8.26 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 84,746 shares. Bridgecreek Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,750 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 76,149 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La has 40,365 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Financial Bank holds 1.58M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation stated it has 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spc Finance owns 0.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 48,010 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited stated it has 9.61 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Company holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 176,024 shares. Brinker holds 0.66% or 323,347 shares. St Johns Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,004 shares. Amer & Mngmt Company accumulated 7,231 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,118 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Riverhead accumulated 0.01% or 2,202 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Co has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt reported 54,300 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,177 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). The California-based Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nomura Holdg Inc reported 1,880 shares stake. Speece Thorson Cap Grp Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 43,307 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 13,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,065 were reported by Utah Retirement System. 12,343 are held by Cutter And Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares to 15,593 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 175,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

